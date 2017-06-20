Former Chicago Blackhawks Carcillo, Mayers Attend Pride Parade
Two former Chicago Blackhawks got themselves involved in Chicago's Pride Parade on Sunday, along with members of the current staff Today, former Chicago Blackhawks forwards Daniel Carcillo and Jamal Mayers took part in the Chicago Pride Parade along with members of the current staff. The Blackhawks' Twitter account documented the team's representation at the event, which celebrates and recognizes the LGBTQ community.
