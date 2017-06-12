Former Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling shares his emotional goodbye to Chicago
Former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling wrote a heart-stirring essay for The Players Tribune on Tuesday that recounts his struggles with alcoholism, his journey through the minors and his triumphant return to the NHL with the Blackhawks. Darling, who signed a four-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, called his time with the Blackhawks "better than my wildest dreams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC