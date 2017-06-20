Former Blackhawk Scott Darling says 'Goodbye, Chicago' in piece for Players' Tribune

Former Blackhawks goaltender Scott Darling recapped his winding career, including a stint in rehab recovering from alcohol abuse that nearly derailed his career, in a piece for The Players Tribune on Tuesday. Darling, who recently signed a four-year deal with the Hurricanes , penned a piece titled "Goodbye Chicago" as he detailed how he nearly drank his way out of hockey but rebounded to make his way to the Blackhawks, a story he told the Tribune in 2015 .

