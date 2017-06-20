Could Patrick Sharp be returning to Chicago?
After two seasons with the Dallas Stars, there are indications ahead of Saturday's free agent frenzy that Patrick Sharp may be returning to Chicago. Now 35 years old and a pending unrestricted free agent, Sharp played in only 48 games last season for the Stars, as injuries kept him out of the lineup for a large amount of time.
