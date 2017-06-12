Chicago Blackhawks: Welcoming Jan Rut...

Chicago Blackhawks: Welcoming Jan Rutta to the team

Now that the 2016-17 hockey season is officially over, the Chicago Blackhawks have a lot of work to do to prepare for the next season. They made another move earlier this week, signing defenseman Jan Rutta to a contract.

