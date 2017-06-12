Chicago Blackhawks Rumors: Brent Seab...

Chicago Blackhawks Rumors: Brent Seabrook Not To Be Traded

20 hrs ago

Last weekend, Chicago Blackhawks fans were grinding their teeth and wringing their hands over which core player could be dealt in addition to Marcus Kruger. Various rumors gained steam last week, culminating in one about the Blackhawks having talked to Toronto and Vancouver about defenseman Brent Seabrook.

Chicago, IL

