Chicago Blackhawks' Preseason Slate Features Red Wings, Blue Jackets

Once again, the Chicago Blackhawks will have six preseason games ahead of a season, though they'll only take on three teams in the process On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Blackhawks released their preseason schedule for the 2017-18 season. This year, they'll take on three teams in six games - the same setup as last season.

Chicago, IL

