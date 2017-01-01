Chicago Blackhawks' Offensive Preparation For 2017-18 Season

Apr 20, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left winger Artemi Panarin hits Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen during the second period in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports The Stanley Cup Final is well underway, with the Nashville Predators defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.