Chicago Blackhawks Need To Get Nasty To Make Up For Lost Skill
With huge losses in Marian Hossa, Niklas Hjalmarsson, and Artemi Panarin the Blackhawks will need to recapture the grit to that once turned their franchise into a perennial cup contender The message has been received loud and clear-if you're not Patrick Kane , Jonathan Toews , or Duncan Keith , you job is not safe. It became clear Friday when the Blackhawks parted ways with a 25 year old 30-goal scorer and a three-time Stanley Cup winning defenseman that the Blackhawks are in no way shape or form willing to get comfortable.
