Chicago Blackhawks Marian Hossa Out F...

Chicago Blackhawks Marian Hossa Out For the 2017-18 Season Officially

Chicago Blackhawks right winger Marian Hossa has officially stated he will sit out the 2017-18 NHL season. The decision to forgo the upcoming season have many league analysts saying this could be the end of Hossa's career.

Chicago, IL

