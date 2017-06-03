Chicago Blackhawks' In-House Defensem...

Chicago Blackhawks' In-House Defenseman Options For The Future

There is talk of Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk going to the Vegas Golden Knights in an expansion draft-related deal, so it's important for the Blackhawks to explore their in-house defenseman options The Chicago Blackhawks currently have seven NHL-level defensemen under contract for the 2017-18 season, totaling close to $20 million against the salary cap. Brent Seabrook , Duncan Keith and Niklas Hjalmarsson constitute the defensive cap hits of seven figures.

Chicago, IL

