Chicago Blackhawks In Contract Talks With Ville Pokka

Oct 1, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Ville Pokka controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Scott Powers of the Athletic has reported that the Blackhawks are in contract talks with so to be Restricted Free Agent Ville Pokka.

