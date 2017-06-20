Chicago Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's D...

Chicago Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

After a bounce-back season that saw the Wisconsin men's hockey team return to the NCAA tournament discussion, the Badgers must replace a key member of the coaching staff. Associate head coach Don Granato has been hired as an assistant coach by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago, IL

