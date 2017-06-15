Chicago Blackhawks Grades: Corey Crawford Battles Adversity
Veteran netminder Corey Crawford carried the Blackhawks through the early season but struggled to regain top form after December bout with appendicitis The 2016-17 season was certainly a long, strange trip for Corey Crawford , whose December brush with emergency illness put a serious dent in a remarkable year for the Chicago Blackhawks' veteran goaltender. Nonetheless, Crawford persevered to start 55 games and backstop the Blackhawks to the Western Conference title.
