Chicago Blackhawks Grades: Corey Crawford Battles Adversity

Veteran netminder Corey Crawford carried the Blackhawks through the early season but struggled to regain top form after December bout with appendicitis The 2016-17 season was certainly a long, strange trip for Corey Crawford , whose December brush with emergency illness put a serious dent in a remarkable year for the Chicago Blackhawks' veteran goaltender. Nonetheless, Crawford persevered to start 55 games and backstop the Blackhawks to the Western Conference title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.