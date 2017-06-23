Chicago Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin Traded To Columbus For Brandon Saad
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman is an extremely busy man this morning. After moving Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Arizona Coyotes, Bowman has traded forward Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward and former Blackhawk Brandon Saad.
