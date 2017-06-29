Chicago Blackhawks And Sam Gagner Would Fit For Right Price

The Chicago Blackhawks have been linked to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sam Gagner in a potential agreement that would work out great for the Blackhawks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sam Gagner is due to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, and various teams are interested in acquiring his services. Among those are the Chicago Blackhawks, according to The Athletic's Scott Powers .

