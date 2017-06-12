Chicago Blackhawks' 2018 Stanley Cup Odds Second-Best In NHL

Betting services never wait long to release their odds for a major sports championship, and Chicago Blackhawks fans should feel good about where Bovada has the team for 2017-18 The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators on Sunday night for their second consecutive Stanley Cup. And yet, we've already moved on to the 2018 postseason - something I'm sure Chicago Blackhawks fans wouldn't mind.

