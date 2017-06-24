Chicago Blackhawks' 2017 NHL Draft: Q...

Chicago Blackhawks' 2017 NHL Draft: Quick Breakdown Of Selections

The Chicago Blackhawks wound up with nine choices in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and Blackhawk Up has what you need to know about each of them After the dust settled Saturday afternoon at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the host Chicago Blackhawks had made eight selections across seven rounds. Before that, they made trades that saw Niklas Hjalmarsson and Artemi Panarin depart while Brandon Saad came back in the fold.

Chicago, IL

