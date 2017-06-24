Chicago Blackhawks' 2017 NHL Draft: Quick Breakdown Of Selections
The Chicago Blackhawks wound up with nine choices in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and Blackhawk Up has what you need to know about each of them After the dust settled Saturday afternoon at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the host Chicago Blackhawks had made eight selections across seven rounds. Before that, they made trades that saw Niklas Hjalmarsson and Artemi Panarin depart while Brandon Saad came back in the fold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC