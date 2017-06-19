Busy time indeed for Chicago Blackhawks
That sums up the next two weeks for the Chicago Blackhawks, whose roster may -- or may not -- look a lot different after the NHL draft concludes at the United Center on Saturday and free agency begins July 1. When: Round 1 on Friday and Rounds 2-7 on Saturday Where: United Center TV: 6 p.m. Friday ; 9 a.m. Saturday Top 10 picks 1. New Jersey 2. Philadelphia 3. Dallas 4. Colorado 5. Vancouver 6. Vegas 7. Arizona 8. Buffalo 9. Detroit 10. Florida Blackhawks picks by round : 1st ; 2nd ; 3rd ; 4th ; 5th ; 6th ; 7th We touched on this Monday, but in case you missed it the Vegas Golden Knights will take one player off every NHL team Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC