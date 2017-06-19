Busy time indeed for Chicago Blackhawks

Busy time indeed for Chicago Blackhawks

That sums up the next two weeks for the Chicago Blackhawks, whose roster may -- or may not -- look a lot different after the NHL draft concludes at the United Center on Saturday and free agency begins July 1. When: Round 1 on Friday and Rounds 2-7 on Saturday Where: United Center TV: 6 p.m. Friday ; 9 a.m. Saturday Top 10 picks 1. New Jersey 2. Philadelphia 3. Dallas 4. Colorado 5. Vancouver 6. Vegas 7. Arizona 8. Buffalo 9. Detroit 10. Florida Blackhawks picks by round : 1st ; 2nd ; 3rd ; 4th ; 5th ; 6th ; 7th We touched on this Monday, but in case you missed it the Vegas Golden Knights will take one player off every NHL team Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

