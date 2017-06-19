Busy time indeed for Chicago Blackhawks

That sums up the next two weeks for the Chicago Blackhawks, whose roster may -- or may not -- look a lot different after the NHL draft concludes at the United Center on Saturday and free agency begins July 1. When: Round 1 on Friday and Rounds 2-7 on Saturday Where: United Center TV: 6 p.m. Friday ; 9 a.m. Saturday Top 10 picks 1. New Jersey 2. Philadelphia 3. Dallas 4. Colorado 5. Vancouver 6. Vegas 7. Arizona 8. Buffalo 9. Detroit 10. Florida Blackhawks picks by round : 1st ; 2nd ; 3rd ; 4th ; 5th ; 6th ; 7th We touched on this Monday, but in case you missed it the Vegas Golden Knights will take one player off every NHL team Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.