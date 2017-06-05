Blackhawks to Name Samuelsson as Assistant Coach: Reports

According to multiple reports, the Blackhawks will name Ulf Samuelsson to Joel Quenneville's staff as his new assistant coach. Samuelsson, who was the head coach of the AHL's Charlotte Checkers in the 2016-17 season, has told the Carolina Hurricanes that he will be leaving the organization to take a job with the Blackhawks, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago.

