Blackhawks Re-Sign Pokka, Forsberg
Tomas Jurco, left, and Anton Forsberg were among a trio of restricted free agents that have received new contracts from the Chicago Blackhawks this week. The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with several of their impending restricted free agents, including defenseman Ville Pokka and goaltender Anton Forsberg.
