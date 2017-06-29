Blackhawks Q&A: Marian Hossa's status, losing Niklas Hjalmarsson and more
Marian Hossa said that he is out for next season and potentially beyond because of a skin disorder. The team traded defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson , who helped the Hawks win three Stanley Cups, to the Coyotes for defenseman Connor Murphy and forward prospect Laurent Dauphin.
