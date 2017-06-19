Blackhawks announce 2017-18 regular-season schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks will begin their quest for the franchise's seventh Stanley Cup on Oct. 5 against the two-time reigning champion Pittsburgh Penguins to open their 2017-18 regular-season at the United Center. Chicago went 2-0 against Pittsburgh last season with a 4-1 home win March 1 and a 5-1 victory March 31 in Pittsburgh.

