Barrington's Tyler Inamoto trying to be trailblazer for Japanese hockey players
Barrington's Tyler Inamoto is an 18-year-old defenseman who has spent the last four years in the U.S. National Team development program. It is expected he will be selected during this week's NHL draft in Chicago.
