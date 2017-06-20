2017 NHL draft results: Blackhawks trade up to select Tim Soderlund with No. 112 pick
The Chicago Blackhawks traded up to grab undersized Swedish forward Tim Soderlund with the No. 112 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft .
