Zion taxpayers paid for office decor
Plaques and photographs commemorating the play of Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers and the team's Super Bowl XXXI victory were among items purchased by Zion taxpayers in 2013, township records show. Taxpayers also bought a Wrigley Field coin with authentic infield dirt, a plaque depicting Chicago Cubs great Ron Santo , a photograph of former Cubs manager Lou Piniella and mementos dedicated to the Chicago Blackhawks and their 2010 Stanley Cup win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC