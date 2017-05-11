Windows 10 Mixed Reality motion contr...

Windows 10 Mixed Reality motion controllers revealed

In addition to Acer , Microsoft is also working with HP on a motion controller and mixed reality headset. Microsoft confirmed that just as there are specifications for Windows VR headsets, there are similar specifications that must be met for any given OEMs implementation of the Windows VR motion controllers.

