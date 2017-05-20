Watch: Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin sco...

Watch: Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin scores shootout winner for Russia at World Championship

12 hrs ago

The 25-year-old Chicago Blackhawks winger scored the shootout game-winner in Russia's 2-1 victory over Sweden in the team's opening game at the tournament at LANXESS Arena in Cologne, Germany. Here's the shootout winner from Artemi Panarin to give the Russians a 2-1 win over Sweden.

