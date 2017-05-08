Video: Schmaltz exits after questiona...

Video: Schmaltz exits after questionable Landeskog hit

Tough scene for Team USA and the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, as forward Nick Schmaltz was knocked out of action early against Sweden following a big collision with Gabriel Landeskog . Landeskog wasn't penalized for the hit, which occurred just seconds into the preliminary round game.

Chicago, IL

