Sidney Crosby shows NHL needs to overhaul concussion protocol rules

There were two thoughts running through my head watching an incredible series between the Penguins and Capitals over the past week: I hope this thing never ends; I hope this things ends immediately for the sake of Sidney Crosby , who apparently needs more people looking out for him. Crosby took the brunt of a brutal head-first crash into the boards during Game 6 on Monday, just days after being diagnosed with a concussion from a hit to the head.

