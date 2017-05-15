Scott Darling was Stars first choice to be new goaltender, per report

The Dallas Stars made a big move to solidify the goaltending position when they traded for Ben Bishop's rights then signed him to a six-year deal worth nearly $30 million in early May. But Bishop wasn't Dallas general manager Jim Nill's first choice, according to Joural de Montreal's Renaud Lavoie . Nill wanted Chicago Blackhawks backup Scott Darling , who at the time was a pending unrestricted free agent like Bishop, to be Dallas' goaltender of the future.

