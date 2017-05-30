Robin Press will sign AHL contract wi...

Robin Press will sign AHL contract with Rockford IceHogs for next season

Wednesday May 31

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman prospect Robin Press will sign a one-year AHL contract with the Rockford IceHogs, reports The Athletic's Scott Powers . The move keeps Press with a Blackhawks affiliate even though their draft rights to the 22-year-old expire on July 1. By having Press, a 2013 seventh-round pick by the Blackhawks, sign a minor league contract with Rockford, they will still be able to keep a close eye on him in the organization.

