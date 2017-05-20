Prices Slashed on Blackhawks Jerseys

MARCH 21: Marian Hossa #81 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his third period goal with Nick Schmaltz #8, Brent Seabrook #7 and Brian Campbell #51 against the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center on March 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Canucks defeated the Blackhawks 5-4 in overtime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.