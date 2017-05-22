Playing Fact or Fiction with the Latest NHL Speculation

In the May 18 edition of the Chicago Tribune , Chris Hine reported Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman must make some moves to get his club under the salary cap for 2017-18. Hine's list of possible trade candidates included forwards Artem Anisimov , Marcus Kruger and Marian Hossa , as well as defensemen Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson.

