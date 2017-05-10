Panik signs 2-year extension with Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks on Thursday signed restricted free agent forward Richard Panik to a two-year extension that runs through the 2018-19 season. "Richard made tremendous strides this past year and we were pleased with the consistency he showed throughout the season," said general manager Stan Bowman.
