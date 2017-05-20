Morning Bag Skate: Why Scott Darling ...

Morning Bag Skate: Why Scott Darling likes his new team, the Carolina Hurricanes

After it was revealed that former Blackhawks goaltender Scott Darling had been traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, Darling made the media rounds describing his thoughts regarding his trade and his feelings for Chicago. In Hawks prospect news, Game Two of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's President Cup Final involving Nathan Noel and Matthew Highmore of the Saint John's Sea Dogs is tonight.

