Morning Bag Skate: Stan Bowman speaks out on recent moves

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman spoke on Saturday regarding the prominent decisions his team has made in the weeks since his joint press conference with Joel Quennville on April 22, in which he called Chicago's recent season a "complete disaster". He dismissed the thoughts of those who believe the firing of Quennville confidant and assistant Mike Kitchen was a "warning shot" and told the Chicago Sun-Times that he has not set a deadline to replace him, and that Quenneville will play a "significant role in the hiring process."

