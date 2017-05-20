Morning Bag Skate: Marcus Kruger, Art...

Morning Bag Skate: Marcus Kruger, Artemi Panarin to play in semifinals at World Championship

Saturday

The Chicago Blackhawks forwards Marcus Kruger and Artemi Panarin will play in the semifinals at the World Championship on Saturday. The Russians and Panarin play Canada in the first game before Sweden and Kruger face off against rival Finland.

Chicago, IL

