Morning Bag Skate: Chicago Steel play...

Morning Bag Skate: Chicago Steel play deciding Game 5 against Sioux City in Clark Cup Final

The Chicago Steel will play the Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in a deciding Game 5 of the Clark Cup Final at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The Geneva, Illinois-based USHL team is vying for their first championship while Sioux City are going for their fourth and first since 2002.

Chicago, IL

