Morning Bag Skate: Chicago Steel play deciding Game 5 against Sioux City in Clark Cup Final
The Chicago Steel will play the Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in a deciding Game 5 of the Clark Cup Final at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The Geneva, Illinois-based USHL team is vying for their first championship while Sioux City are going for their fourth and first since 2002.
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
