Morning Bag Skate: 5 Blackhawks advance to quarterfinals at World Championship
Forward Nick Schmaltz and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk won Group A with the United States after a 5-3 win over Artemi Panarin and Russia on Tuesday. Team USA will face Finland in the quarterfinals in Cologne, Germany.
