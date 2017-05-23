Kane Makes Interesting Admission Abou...

Kane Makes Interesting Admission About Playoff Sweep

Read more: NBC Chicago

As the Chicago Blackhawks continue to lick their wounds following their playoff defeat at the hands of the Nashville Predators, Patrick Kane made an interesting admission during an interview this week. Talking to Steve Cochran on WGN Radio Tuesday morning, Kane admitted that the Blackhawks' loss to the Predators still stings, but after seeing the way that Nashville has continued to play and after assessing his own team's play, Kane admits that the result was justified.

Chicago, IL

