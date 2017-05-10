Kane Makes Awesome Gesture to Soldier...

Kane Makes Awesome Gesture to Soldier on Plane

40 min ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane is one of the best American-born players in the NHL today, but he did something awesome to honor a real American hero on a recent flight. According to a photo posted by Twitter user Teri Truss, Kane gave up his first class seat on a recent flight so that a soldier could take the seat.

Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Chicago, IL

