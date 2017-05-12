Former UMaine star signs six-year, $2...

Former UMaine star signs six-year, $29.5M deal with Dallas

Barely a week after former University of Maine goaltender Scott Darling signed a four-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes , another former Black Bear netminder has a new deal with a new team. Ben Bishop, who spent last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings, has signed a $29.5 million deal with the Dallas Stars that will keep him in Texas for the next six seasons.

