Former UMaine star signs six-year, $29.5M deal with Dallas
Barely a week after former University of Maine goaltender Scott Darling signed a four-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes , another former Black Bear netminder has a new deal with a new team. Ben Bishop, who spent last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings, has signed a $29.5 million deal with the Dallas Stars that will keep him in Texas for the next six seasons.
