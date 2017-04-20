For Chicago Blackhawks And Ville Pokka, Decision Time Is Now

Chicago Blackhawks defensive prospect Ville Pokka has not seen the NHL level with his current team, and it may be time for said team to make a decision on Pokka The Chicago Blackhawks acquired defensemen Ville Pokka and TJ Brennan in the Nick Leddy and Kent Simpson trade to the New York Islanders before the 2014-15 season. Pokka had been the 34th overall pick of the New York Islanders in the 2012 draft.

