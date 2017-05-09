Chicago Blackhawks' Youth Outreach Co...

Chicago Blackhawks' Youth Outreach Continues With Roller Rink

Youth hockey in the Chicagoland area isn't as big as in some other areas with professional hockey teams, but the Chicago Blackhawks have taken a step toward improving that There's little doubt plenty of young people enjoy playing hockey within the Chicagoland area, under the shadow of the hometown Chicago Blackhawks. But compared with spots in Canada, Minnesota and the East Coast, Chicago is certainly lacking in options to help push those kids to greater hockey heights while also keeping them in the area as long as possible.

