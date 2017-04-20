Chicago Blackhawks: Saying goodbye to Scott Darling
For goaltender Scott Darling , playing in the NHL was a dream come true and he reached the utmost top of that dream when he raised the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015. After fighting alcoholism and bouncing from team to team, playing for the Blackhawks was a big win and Darling knew it completely.
