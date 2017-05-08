Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman Gets High Marks For Breakout Season
Former first-round draft pick Ryan Hartman showed top-six potential while leading Chicago Blackhawks rookies in a breakout season The Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman grabbed a spot on the club's opening night roster with five other rookies, then went on to play a key role in 76 regular-season games for the eventual Western Conference champions. For the 2016-17 regular season, the 22-year-old winger led all Chicago rookies in games played , goals , game-winning goals and points .
