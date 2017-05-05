Chicago Blackhawks Prospect Alex DeBrincat Wins OHL Player Of Year
If the latest OHL season is any indication, the Chicago Blackhawks have found a diamond in the rough with Alex DeBrincat After the 2015-16 season, the Chicago Blackhawks saw Patrick Kane win the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player, while Artemi Panarin was given the Calder Trophy for the league's leading rookie. The big-league Blackhawks won't be winning any awards this offseason .
