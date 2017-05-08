Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links: Going To The Stanley Cup Finals

Good morning, Chicago Blackhawks fans, and welcome to your opportunity to laugh in the face of the Nashville Predators advancing in the postseason I don't know about you guys, but I didn't at all mind seeing the Nashville Predators, who knocked the Chicago Blackhawks out of this year's playoffs, advance to their first-ever conference final Sunday. They dispatched the St. Louis Blues in six games behind a third-period Ryan Johansen goal at Bridgestone Arena.

