Chicago Blackhawks, Ilya Kovalchuk Are Not A Future Match
Nov 8, 2013; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; 2013 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees Geraldine Heaney and Brendan Shanahan and Scott Niedermayer and Chris Chelios and Ray Shero drop the ceremonial face off to New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Dion Phaneuf prior to the start of the game between the Devils and Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC